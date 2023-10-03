Analyzing Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,293.00% -228.58% -132.62% Bit Digital -238.75% -79.37% -67.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Bit Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $6.08 million 2.58 -$192.80 million ($15.29) -0.09 Bit Digital $32.30 million 5.69 -$105.30 million ($1.02) -2.19

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Bit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere 3D, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Bit Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere 3D and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bit Digital has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.37%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Sphere 3D on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, the company offers on-site service and installation, and self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

