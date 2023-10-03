Analyzing Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.49% 77.65% 16.40% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

89.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60

Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $993.30 million 2.72 $206.76 million $2.89 12.72 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.52 $1.92 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Artisan Partners Asset Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.