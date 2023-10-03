Analysts Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT at $32.60

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 26.29 and a quick ratio of 26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at $41,101,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $49,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,968,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,440,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,101,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,200 shares of company stock worth $1,460,799 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Verona Pharma by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

