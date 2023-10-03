Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $5.64

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

