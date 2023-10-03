Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) PT at $5.64

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

