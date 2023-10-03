American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2023

UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.