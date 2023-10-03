American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,023. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 519,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 569,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

