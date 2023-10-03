Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $106.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.22.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.83 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $109.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

