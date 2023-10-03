Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,969 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

