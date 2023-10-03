Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.02 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.52. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

