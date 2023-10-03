Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $300.00 at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $312.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.52. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

