Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Cut by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,472. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

