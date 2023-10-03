904 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 96,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 105,479 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANF. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

