3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.