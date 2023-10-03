2,647 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $117.11 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

