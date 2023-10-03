1,930 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.95. The company has a market capitalization of $313.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

