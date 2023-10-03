1900 Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.9 %

ISRG opened at $294.98 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.10 and a 200 day moving average of $302.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

