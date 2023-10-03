1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

