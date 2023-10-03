1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

