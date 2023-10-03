1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 25,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 295.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.38.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

