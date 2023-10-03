1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

