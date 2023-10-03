1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,759,687.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,068.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,566 shares of company stock worth $154,593,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

