Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $214.35. 1,053,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,276. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.56, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day moving average of $213.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $1,094,085.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,476 shares of company stock valued at $31,321,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,367.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Alta Park Capital LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

