Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $236.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $247.00 to $236.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.09.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.85 on Thursday. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of -447.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,476 shares of company stock worth $31,321,443. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1,367.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

