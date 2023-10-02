Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

8/17/2023 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ENB traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.43. 1,113,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,527. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

