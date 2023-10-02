Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Critical Contrast

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Village Farms International and CHS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Farms International $293.57 million 0.28 -$101.15 million ($0.71) -1.06 CHS $32.64 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Village Farms International and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Farms International 0 1 4 0 2.80 CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Village Farms International currently has a consensus target price of $2.73, suggesting a potential upside of 262.13%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than CHS.

Profitability

This table compares Village Farms International and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Farms International -23.41% -6.84% -4.57% CHS N/A N/A N/A

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. The company was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

