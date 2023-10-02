Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.6% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 219,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.0% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 41,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,849,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,697,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.