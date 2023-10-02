Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFQY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $231.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

