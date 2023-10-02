Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $224,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 91.4% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.30. 985,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,103. The company has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

