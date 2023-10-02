Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeler THomas Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

