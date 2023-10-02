U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.12. 4,993,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,032,524. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

