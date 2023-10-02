The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 33.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Timken by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. 47,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

