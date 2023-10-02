The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.