Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Critical Analysis

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 16.72% 10.81% 0.82% Texas Capital Bancshares 19.60% 7.23% 0.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.31 $60.83 million $2.76 7.37 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.49 billion 1.89 $332.48 million $7.00 8.41

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Texas Capital Bancshares 2 3 2 1 2.25

MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.39%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements including brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services, which includes administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services including securities trading, financial planning, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempt, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.