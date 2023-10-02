Summit Rock Advisors LP Takes $73.38 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 198,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,381,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 35.6% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 83,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $359.47. 37,259,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,488,723. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

