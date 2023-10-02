StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.