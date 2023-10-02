StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

ONCT stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 4,985.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

