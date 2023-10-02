StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 46.6 %

Shares of NH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

