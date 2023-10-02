StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.