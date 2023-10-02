StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

