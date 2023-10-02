StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

