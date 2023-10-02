StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 3.9 %
Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.