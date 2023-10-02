Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

CAT traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. 1,098,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,021. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.05 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.