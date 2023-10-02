Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 677 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.20. 1,470,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,330. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

