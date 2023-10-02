Stifel Nicolaus Trims Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price to $27.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

