Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 704,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.47. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $186.35 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

