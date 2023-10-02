SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Trimmed by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.1% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 1,777,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,223. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

