SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,440 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $65,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,743,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 227.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,614 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPYD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. 1,104,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,708. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $43.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

