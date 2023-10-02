SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 1,845,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,822. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

