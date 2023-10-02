SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,901 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. 4,858,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.