Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 534,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.82. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.05 and a 12-month high of $293.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

