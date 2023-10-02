Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.48. 4,026,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113,296. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

