Short Interest in Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Decreases By 13.5%

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. 3,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,747. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Nexalin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

