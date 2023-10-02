Scotiabank Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $58.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

NEP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

